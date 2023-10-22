New Hampshire

NH authorities rescue injured hiker

NH Fish and Game/Twitter

Authorities rescued an injured hiker on Friday afternoon on the Cross Rivendell Trail on Mount Cube in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fish & Game says the victim, identified as 52-year-old Shelly Vizena of North Haverhill, NH was rescued after authorities hiked for about one mile.

Authorities say she suffered non life-threatening injuries to her leg after slipping on wet rocks. 

She was carried off the mountain at around 5:20 p.m., according to authorities.

