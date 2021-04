Authorities in Salem, New Hampshire are at the scene of an apparent fire involving a large storage container outside of a home on Haigh Avenue.

Residents say they heard the loud explosion just before 8:30p.m.

Crews were able to put out the fire within the hour.

DEVELOPING: Residents reporting some type of an explosion-like sound here on Haigh Ave in Salem, NH. This is a neighborhood. Fire is now out. Large shipping container on the property. Waiting for more info. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/G1iI3Z82xn — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) April 12, 2021

No word on any injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.