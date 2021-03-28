New Hampshire

NH Gov. Urges Patience in COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-Up as Eligibility Expands to 40+

Sununu says changes have been made to the state's online system ahead of Monday's expanded age group eligibility

By Lara Salahi

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is urging residents to exercise patience as the state's COVID-19 vaccine appointment website opens Monday to people ages 40 and over.

The state replaced the federal Vaccine Administration Management System with its own Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface, VINI for short. Thousands of people experienced problems with the previous system, particularly in scheduling their second doses, and officials had expected the new system to avoid those woes.

On Monday, New Hampshire will be first state in New England to offer expanded eligibility to individuals ages 40+.

Sununu says changes have been made to the online system ahead of the Monday's expanded age group eligibility.

“We have made upgrades to the system which will allow more than 1,000 people per minute to register with plenty of appointments for everyone," Sununu said in a written statement. "Also, instead of overrunning the system early in the morning, I ask individuals to consider registering during lower volume times to help ensure a smooth and orderly day for all registrants.”

New online features include an online waiting room so individuals in the 40+ age group can see how long they'll have to wait before it’s their turn to proceed through the registration and appointment process.

The State is urging everyone to use only one device to sign up to avoid contributing to longer wait times.

In a press conference last week, Sununu said the state is just "weeks away" from announcing that all New Hampshire adults will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

The Associated Press contributed to the this report.

