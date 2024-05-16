New Hampshire

NH daycare owner, employees spiked kids' food with melatonin, police say

Manchester police said 52-year-old Sally Dreckmann, 51-year-old Traci Innie, 23-year-old Kaitlin Filardo and 23-year-old Jessica Foster, all of Manchester, turned themselves in after arrest warrants were issued charging each of them with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A New Hampshire daycare owner and three of her employees are facing child endangerment charges for allegedly spiking kids' food with melatonin without their parents' knowledge or consent.

Manchester police said 52-year-old Sally Dreckmann, 51-year-old Traci Innie, 23-year-old Kaitlin Filardo and 23-year-old Jessica Foster, all of Manchester, turned themselves in after arrest warrants were issued charging each of them with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the arrests come following a lengthy investigation that began in November of 2023, when detectives received a report alleging unsafe practices going on in an in-home daycare at 316 Armory St.

As a result of their investigation, the Manchester Police Juvenile Division determined the children's food was being sprinkled with melatonin without their parents' knowledge or consent. They did not say if any of the children required hospitalization.

Melatonin is an over-the-counter drug often used as a sleep aid. It is generally considered safe for short-term use, according to the Mayo Clinic, but there can be some side effects, including headache, dizziness and nausea.

A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 600% increase in the number of children and teens reported to poison control centers for melatonin ingestion over the past decade.

Poice did not release bail information or details on when the suspects are expected to appear in court.

