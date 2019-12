A New Hampshire woman is facing drunk driving charges after crashing her car into a home in Hudson late Friday night.

According to police, Gabrieyl Figliolo, 23, of Hudson, NH, was driving south on Lowell Road around 9 p.m. on Friday when she veered off the road and struck a house. No one in the house was injured.

Figliolo was not injured in the crash, but was arrested at the scene. She was later released on personal recognizance, and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3, 2020.