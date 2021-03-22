NH Expands Vaccine Registration to Adults Ages 50 and Older

New Hampshire residents aged 50 and older are eligible to make COVID-19 vaccination appointments beginning Monday.

The state's expanded eligibility comes nearly a week after it unveiled a new vaccine registration system, called the Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface (VINI). More than 10,000 people signed up in the first 24 hours the system launched.

The state is just "weeks away" from announcing that all New Hampshire adults will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.

“We don’t have a firm date on that but it really is just weeks away that any adult citizen in the state of New Hampshire will be able to go to VINI and sign up for their vaccine,” he said. “Things are very progressing very, very quickly here in the state.”

New Hampshire is now in Phase 2A of its vaccine rollout, with teachers, school workers and child care providers being vaccinated through regional public health networks working in partnership with school officials as well as state-run sites.

New Hampshire residents aged 50 to 64 fall into Phase 2B of the state's vaccination rollout. Though registration opens Monday, appointments for that group will begin March 25.

So far, 22% of the state's population has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, with 12% fully vaccinated already, officials said. Coronavirus metrics, like the test positivity rate, are holding steady.

The state hasn’t figured out whether New Hampshire college students from other states will be eligible to get vaccinated here, Sununu said. Residency for voting purposes has been a contentious issue in recent years, with Republicans pushing to prevent out-of-state students from voting, but vaccination remains an open question.

Sununu said officials are still deciding how handle college students, part-time residents and those who may have gotten their first shots in other states but want to get their second in New Hampshire.

“All of that, we’ll really look at in the next couple of weeks and make sure we define it really clearly,” he said.

Some restrictions have also been modified, including those for barber shops and salons (walk-ins and waiting rooms are now allowed), restaurants and bars (small bands and bar games are now allowed) and camps.

Domestic travelers are still recommended to quarantine upon arriving in New Hampshire, but it's not required.

The mask mandate, however, was not lifted, Sununu said in a press conference last Thursday: "It has proven to be effective. Masks work."

The fastest way to schedule an appointment is through vaccines.nh.gov. Residents can still call 211 to schedule an appointment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.