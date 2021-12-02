NH Family Upset Vandals Targeted Christmas Light Display

For 15 years, Chuck Lawson and his grandson, Hunter, have made it a thing to decorate their house in Hampton, New Hampshire, with countless Christmas lights.

"There's people who come by constantly," said Lawson.

Each year, they keep on adding more.

"We look forward to seeing the display. It's the best we've seen," said neighbor Courtney Turner, who likes to drive her children over by the Lawsons' home every other night.

"We know that these are up every year. And they just bring you into the holiday spirit," said Susan Cook while on her nightly walk with her husband.

The Lawsons' home has become a place for cheer leading up to Christmas in Hampton — until a Grinch or two decided to cut down on so much joy.

"I don't understand people wanting to do this," Lawson said.

The issues started last year when every three days or so, the Lawsons would find a new set of cables clipped.

A deer camera captured two people up on the Lawsons' property messing with their lights, and it's happening again. They found wires split overnight on Monday.

"Look at all the wires. I can't put this back together. I've tried," said Chuck Lawson.

Putting up the lights isn't just a pastime activity for 19-year-old Hunter Lawson.

"I'm out here from morning until dark," he said.

The lights mean a lot more to him.

"It started when I was a little kid [after] my mom passed away," he noted.

Christmas was his mom's favorite holiday, and each string of lights reminds him of her spirit.

"She'd be proud," he said.

The mystery Grinch almost kept the Lawsons from setting up lights this year, until they remembered why they do it in the first place.

"It makes you smile. It makes everybody smile," noted Chuck Lawson.

He just hopes the vandals cut it out.

"What goes around comes around. Eventually," he said.

The Lawsons are having cameras set up next week, hoping no one cuts the wires to those, and if they do, they are betting on catching them in the act.