NH family's missing cat found 8 months later in Michigan

A cat missing from New Hampshire since March is finally back home after a long journey to Michigan.

The Ambler family from Londonderry thought they'd never see Kumiko again. Eight months later, they received a call that she'd been found.

"This cat somehow got from Londonderry, New Hampshire, in eight months, to Ann Arbor, Michigan," Paul Ambler said.

Her voyage was over 800 miles.

"We posted lost pets in various Facebook groups, called the vets, put up posters, went knocking on doors," Ambler recalled.

It was a long eight months.

"Lot of coyotes, foxes and eagles in the area," Ambler said. "We were not really thinking she'd come back."

Then the family got a phone call the day after Thanksgiving, learning she had been found in the Midwest.

Kumiko and her twin sister, Kiri, were adopted from a pet rescue in Florida. The Greater Humane Society of Ann Arbor traced her chip to the rescue, and they contacted the Ambler family.

He booked a flight, brought Kumiko back home and made some adjustments to ensure she's easier to find.

"She actually has an Apple AirTag collar on, because, well, now we know she's a flight risk," Ambler said.