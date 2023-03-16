Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

NH Gets Disaster Declaration Following December Storm

A combination of heavy snow and high winds downed trees and power lines from Dec. 22-25

President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration for New Hampshire following damage caused by a severe storm and flooding that happened around Christmas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

Funding is available to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storm in Belknap, Carroll, Coos and Grafton counties, FEMA said in a news release Wednesday.

Funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

The storm damaged communities from Dec. 22-25. A combination of heavy snow and high winds downed trees and power lines, causing numerous power outages.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Gov. Chris Sununu said a FEMA preliminary damage assessment totaled $3.1 million.

“This disaster declaration will afford communities affected by the storm the opportunity to rebuild and recuperate costs incurred fixing the damages,” he said in a statement. “The state will continue to work with officials in all four counties to utilize these relief dollars as efficiently and expeditiously as possible.”

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 4 hours ago

Over 20,000 in NH Still Without Power Following Nor'easter

New Hampshire Mar 14

Child Injured by Falling Tree in NH as Parent Cleared Snow Nearby

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us