coronavirus

NH, Vt. Declare States of Emergency Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

The governors of New Hampshire and Vermont both declared states of emergency on Friday due to the continued coronavirus outbreak.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said the state of emergency allows the governor to deploy state employees to respond to coronavirus-related issues, and to prohibit access to all residential care facilities for elderly patients, as of midnight Sunday.

He said the state is not closing public schools.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 34 mins ago

National Grid to Suspend Collections-Related Activities, Including Disconnections

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Up to 123

Officials in New Hampshire confirms it's first case of coronavirus on Monday

On Thursday, state officials announced a sixth presumptive case of coronavirus, an adult male from Rockingham County. Three of the cases are in Rockingham County and three in Grafton County.

The state announced its first coronavirus patient on March 3. The man had attended an event at the White River Junction's Engine Room tied to Dartmouth business school despite advice to remain isolated. The second positive patient had been in contact with the first patient at the event.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusNew HampshireChris Sununu
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us