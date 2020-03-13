NH, Vt. Declare States of Emergency Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The governors of New Hampshire and Vermont both declared states of emergency on Friday due to the continued coronavirus outbreak.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said the state of emergency allows the governor to deploy state employees to respond to coronavirus-related issues, and to prohibit access to all residential care facilities for elderly patients, as of midnight Sunday.

He said the state is not closing public schools.

Officials in New Hampshire confirms it's first case of coronavirus on Monday

On Thursday, state officials announced a sixth presumptive case of coronavirus, an adult male from Rockingham County. Three of the cases are in Rockingham County and three in Grafton County.

The state announced its first coronavirus patient on March 3. The man had attended an event at the White River Junction's Engine Room tied to Dartmouth business school despite advice to remain isolated. The second positive patient had been in contact with the first patient at the event.