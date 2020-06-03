Gov. Chris Sununu will provide an update Wednesday on the state's coronavirus response.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. in Concord.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, 4,749 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 65 from the previous day. Eleven deaths were announced, for a total of 256.

On Monday, the state's coastal beaches and other sectors of the economy reopened.

Granite Staters are now able to go to the beach for recreational activities like running, walking, swimming and surfing. Parking lots are limited to 50% capacity, and sitting, lounging, and sports are prohibited.

Small beaches on lakes and ponds that are town-owned or in the state parks system are already open, but state officials are asking people to not sit on blankets.

A New Hampshire police office is paying it forward by donating her weekly first responder stipend to various businesses and individuals in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fitness centers like aerobics, yoga, gymnastics, dance, and martial arts have also been allowed to reopen to small-group classes only. Facilities must comply with social distancing guidelines of 8 to 10 feet between individuals, follow cleaning and disinfection protocols and keep capacity to 50%.

The state guidance does not yet allow for the general use of gym equipment, unless through a one-on-one personal training class.

Other businesses allowed to reopen this week if they choose are acupuncturists, massage therapists, tattoo shops, tanning salons and nail salons. Each business must follow cleaning and disinfection guidance and all staff must wear cloth face coverings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.