NH Gov. Sununu to Speak Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and health officials were set to brief the public on the state's response to the novel coronavirus, Tuesday.

The news conference, scheduled for 2 p.m., came a day after health officials announced New Hampshire's first death from COVID-19 as the state's number of cases surpassed 100.

The fatal case was a man over the age of 60 from Hillsborough County.

As of Monday, 101 people in the state had tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 23 since Sunday. Eleven of those people had been hospitalized.

Later Tuesday, Sununu was expected to visit Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, where a "clinical flex area" was created to house overflow patients in case hospitals exceed capacity.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig tweeted a photo of the flex area Tuesday.

Today, thanks to partners across the city, we've implemented proactive emergency plans to try and keep residents safe -- including our clinical flex area at SNHU.



A huge thank you to all of our partners for making this possible. #MHTpride 3/3 pic.twitter.com/MvW3D6CKyO — Mayor Joyce Craig (@MayorJoyceCraig) March 24, 2020

The majority of cases in New Hampshire have been related to domestic or international travel. However, officials say some patients had no "clearly identified" contact with people with confirmed cases of coronavirus or who had traveled, adding that community transmission was occurring in parts of the state.

Sununu on Monday urged people to practice social distancing and said if this didn't happen on a widespread basis, "further action may be necessary to ensure the health and safety of our neighbors."

New Hampshire was the fourth New England state to report a death connected to the outbreak, following Connecticut, Vermont and Massachusetts.