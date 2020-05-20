New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Wednesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from Concord.

Restaurants across the state opened for outdoor dining on Monday in the latest phase of New Hampshire's reopening plan. They had previously been restricted to take-out and delivery only, and can now serve diners outside, with tables six feet apart.

Staff who work directly with customers must wear masks, and customers are asked to wear them as well as they enter and exit the property, and if they go inside to use restrooms.

On Tuesday, a task force on reopening the state's economy forwarded recommendations to Sununu saying that children should be allowed to return to camps and athletic programs under strict safety measures this summer.

The recommendations lay out proposed rules for day camps, residential camps and outdoor team sports. The group also approved proposals for museums and acupuncture as well as indoor restaurant dining and the catering of larger events such as weddings.

On day camps, task force members said they took into consideration that parents will need care for children as they return to work. The rules call for keeping campers outside as much as possible, and separating them into groups that would move about “as a self-contained bubble.” Similarly, campers and staff at overnight camps would be separated into “cohort groups” with limited interaction with other groups. The recommendations note that camps are willing to push back their usual late June start dates.

As for sports, the task force recommends an initial phase during which team training would be allowed for groups of up to 10 people. In Phase 2, training sessions could expand to up to 50 people, and games and scrimmages would be allowed for baseball and softball. Spectators would remain six feet away from anyone from another household.

Sen. Shannon Chandley, a member of the task force, said she would write a letter urging public health officials to research the risk associated with multiple players handling the same baseball or softball.

“There is risk involved in any of these reopenings, and we as a task force weigh that very, very carefully,” she said. “But I’m still struggling.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.