NH Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update After Closing Schools for Rest of Year

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is set to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Friday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from the New Hampshire Fire Academy administration building in Concord.

His address comes one day after he announced that New Hampshire students would not be returning to classes this school year.

Remote learning will be in effect through the end of the school year, he said, to help districts plan for the summer and September.

"It's not easy to make a decision to tell students and parents that they are going to be out for the rest of the year," Sununu said, adding that public health is the most important factor in his thinking.

Sununu said that his team looked at several models for re-opening schools by the end of the school year but that none would have been safe for students and their families.

"Our hope is back to get to a new model within the classroom in September. Again, we'll have to see where we are -- that's a long ways off," he said. "We've only been in this epidemic battle about five, six weeks now. It seems like a year."

Following the governor's announcement, the Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled the spring sports season, according to Seacoast Online.

According to the latest data from the state, 32 people in New Hampshire have died from the coronavirus.

The coronavirus crisis has also had a huge impact on the state's budget, costing more than $100 million through June alone, and potentially between $300 million and $500 million for the year, Sununu said.

The governor as been under pressure to relax the state's stay-at-home order, which expires on May 4, but indicated earlier this week that he may extend it.