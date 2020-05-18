NH Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update as Restaurants Begin to Reopen

Gov. Chris Sununu is set to provide an update on New Hampshire's coronavirus response on Monday afternoon.

Sununu is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

As of Monday, restaurants in New Hampshire began reopening following the coronavirus shutdowns. As of now, restaurants are only allowed to reopen for outdoor dining, and even then only if they obey strict social distancing guidelines.

Restaurants had previously been allowed to offer only takeout and delivery service.

On Sunday, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported 41 new positive coronavirus cases for a total of 3,596. They also reported one additional death, a woman over 60 from Hillsborough County, bringing the statewide total to 172.

Most schools have had to cancel graduation this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But one high school in New Hampshire has found a way to get their seniors their diplomas.

Sununu said Friday that more money will be available for New Hampshire’s small businesses and nonprofits in federal coronavirus relief funds than recommended by a legislative advisory board, with a total amount of $595 million going to wide-ranging needs in the state.

The money will come from New Hampshire’s $1.25 billion in relief aid received last month. About $255 million has already been spent. After the latest amount is distributed, about $400 million would be left to use by the rest of the year.

The legislative board of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery had recommended $100 million for small and medium-size businesses, particularly those that did not receive federal loans to cover payroll during the pandemic. Nonprofit organizations would get $30 million. Sununu upped the amounts to $400 million for businesses, and $60 million for nonprofits. He said the initial plans were to spread out the money over more time, but the decision was made to front load it.

“The apex of need is now,” he said.

Deb Corey and Ed Cenerizio took a picture of a sunbathing bear in Sugar Hill, New Hampshire.

Businesses can fill out pre-grant applications now through May 29 online at revenue.nh.gov or goferr.nh.gov. Those that are approved would have to fill out a second application to get final approval.

An additional $50 million was granted to an emergency Health Care Relief Fund, with $30 million being set aside for long-term health care facilities, and $20 million going to hospitals and health care groups. The board had proposed $100 million for hospitals. Sununu noted that hospitals are receiving nearly $500 million in separate federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Money provided for higher education, child care, the New Hampshire Food Bank and agriculture was along the lines of what was proposed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.