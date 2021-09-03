Local

New Hampshire

NH Gov. Sununu Admitted to Hospital After Testing Negative for COVID-19

Sununu had said Wednesday he tested negative for COVID-19, hours after his office said he wasn’t feeling well, postponed an Executive Council meeting and began isolating

By Staff Reports

Chris Sununu listens during a State of New Hampshire Executive Council meeting at the Children's Museum of New Hampshire in Dover, N.H., Aug. 26, 2015.
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call (File)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was in the hospital on Friday, still feeling flu-like symptoms and days after he tested negative for COVID-19 three times, his chief of staff said.

The aide, Jayne Millerick, said Friday morning that he went to Portsmouth Hospital to be evaluated “as a precautionary measure to determine the cause of the flu-like symptoms he has been experiencing this week.”

Later Friday, she announced that Sununu was admitted to the hospital "for additional testing."

Millerick added in a statement, "He is in good spirits and confident in his care. More information will be shared as it becomes available."

Sununu had said Wednesday he tested negative for COVID-19, hours after his office said he wasn’t feeling well, postponed an Executive Council meeting and began isolating.

“I woke up with symptoms similar to COVID and out of an abundance of caution I took two rapid antigen tests, which came back negative, and then followed up with a PCR test, which confirmed the negative,” Sununu had said. “I am going to rest up, and look forward to getting back to the State House soon!”

Sununu is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 10.

He took a trip to Kentucky on Monday to see how officials in that state are handling a surge in COVID cases.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshirecoronavirusCOVID-19Chris SununuJayne Millerick
