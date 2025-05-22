NH governor signs new ‘sanctuary city' ban into law

New Hampshire is now the first state in New England to ban so-called "sanctuary cities," after Gov. Kelly Ayotte signed two bills into law on Thursday.

“I said from the beginning that we won’t let our state go the way of Massachusetts and their billion-dollar illegal immigrant crisis. Today, we’re delivering on our promise by banning sanctuary cities and supporting law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities," Ayotte said in a statement. "New Hampshire will never be a sanctuary for criminals, and we will keep working every day to remain the safest state in the nation.”

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Sanctuary cities are now BANNED in New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/NMlrJiUPuL — Governor Kelly Ayotte (@KellyAyotte) May 22, 2025

House Bill 511 and Senate Bill 62 ban sanctuary cities and support cooperation between state and local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

During her campaign for governor last year, Ayotte used a “Don’t Mass it up” slogan to rail against more liberal Massachusetts to the south, including a pledge to ban sanctuary cities, which limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.