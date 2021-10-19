Local

NH Hermit Secures Housing for Winter After Squatting Arrest, Cabin Fire

Temporary housing has been secured for David Lidstone through the winter while he decides whether to rebuild his cabin or accept some other housing

An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known as “River Dave” is no longer homeless.

One of his supporters posted on social media that temporary housing has been secured for David Lidstone through the winter while he decides whether to rebuild his cabin or accept some other housing.

The location is being kept secret to protect Lidstone’s privacy, Jodie Gedeon wrote in a statement.

There has been an outpouring of support for Lidstone since he was jailed July 15 and accused of squatting for nearly 30 years on property owned by a Vermont man. His cabin burned down this month shortly before his release.

David Lidstone, 81, has 60 days to remove his stuff from the New Hampshire property.

A GoFundMe page has raised thousands of dollars in donations and others have offered to help Lidstone. Supporters will have a chance to meet Lidstone at a “thank you” event in Warner, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

Lidstone, for his part, said he doesn’t think he can go back to being a hermit. “Maybe the things I’ve been trying to avoid are the things that I really need in life,” he told The Associated Press.

