NH hiker rescued after getting stuck in wet, snowy conditions in White Mountains

A New Hampshire hiker had to be resued overnight after getting stuck in wet, snowy conditions in the White Mountains.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said they received a call around 6:45 p.m. Sunday from a distressed hiker who was mired in snow and being pelted by rain on Mount Mariah, three miles into the woods off of Route 16 in Gorham.

The hiker explained that during her hours of hiking, the deep snow on the trail had gotten increasingly soft, causing her to sink, even in snowshoes. She had fallen many times, gotten soaked and had suffered a painful leg injury.

The hiker said she had a little gear left, but had used most of what she had, and everything was getting soaked due to the steady rain that was falling.

A rescue team made up of four conservation officers and 11 volunteers from the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to assist. The rescue team began hiking up the Stoneybrook Trail shortly after 9 p.m., slogging their way through the soft snow to reach the hiker.

At 11:15 p.m., the first crew of rescuers located the hiker a short distance from the trail. The hiker was given first aid and warm, dry clothing to wear. After being warmed up a bit, she was able to hike with assistance back to Route 16.

During the rescue, rain continued to fall and melt the snow. The rescuers had to use ropes and figure out how to cross brooks that had become swollen to torrents due to the rain.

After hours of hard work, the rescue crew arrived safely roadside with the hiker at 4:18 a.m. on Monday. The hiker was not seriously injured and was reunited with a loved one in Gorham.

The woman, identified by officials as 33-year-old Lauren Poole, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was an avid hiker but was not used to hiking in spring conditions.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said it is important to be aware of rapidly changing conditions in the mountains during the spring, which can present hidden dangers that are less obvious than snow and cold.