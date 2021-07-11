Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
catholic medical center

NH Hospital Gets Creative to Make Sure Sick Dad Doesn't Miss His Daughter's Prom

'As soon as I got to the door, I saw her,' Frank Palucci said, crying. 'And she looked beautiful'

By Katherine Underwood

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New Hampshire dad had to miss his daughter's high school graduation party after he was hospitalized following a heart attack in the middle of June.

“I was very sad,” Frank Palucci said in an interview with NCB10 Boston on Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The day Palucci was supposed to go home was the same day as his daughter Giulia’s prom. But just before being discharged from the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, Palucci suffered a stroke.

“It was hard because I wanted to see him, and I wanted him to see me,” Giulia said.

That’s when the CMC team sprang into action to make sure Palucci didn't miss another memorable moment with his daughter.

“I went over to the nurse’s station and asked if they could help me with this, and no one hesitated because everyone loves Frank,” CMC social worker Taylor Jackson said.

With the help of Palucci's nurses and doctors, Jackson brought prom ⁠— complete with signs, music and paper flower bouquets ⁠— to the hospital. All dolled up, Giulia stopped at the hospital before going to her high school's dance.

Palucci hugged his daughter in a moment he thought he was going to miss.

“As soon as I got to the door, I saw her,” Palucci said, crying. “And she looked beautiful."

“I was in awe and a bit scared for him, because of his heart, it was a lot to take in,” Palucci's wife, Michelle, said.

More Prom Content

New Hampshire Jun 10

At Prom, NH Students Marked as Vaccinated, Unvaccinated for Contact Tracing

Massachusetts Jun 11

Their Junior Proms Canceled, These 2 Students Are Throwing Their Own

It certainly was a prom night they never expected, with a life lesson they’ll never forget.

“Just hold on to the people you love,” Giulia said.

“That’s correct,” her dad responded. “Don’t ever take anything for granted."

The Palucci’s want to send a heartfelt "thank you" to the team at Catholic Medical Center for the unexpected kindness.

And for Palucci, if all goes according to plan, he’s hoping to finally go home by next week.

This article tagged under:

catholic medical centerNew HampshireMANCHESTERpromfrank palucci
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us