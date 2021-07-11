NH Hospital Gets Creative to Make Sure Sick Dad Doesn't Miss His Daughter's Prom

A New Hampshire dad had to miss his daughter's high school graduation party after he was hospitalized following a heart attack in the middle of June.

“I was very sad,” Frank Palucci said in an interview with NCB10 Boston on Sunday.

The day Palucci was supposed to go home was the same day as his daughter Giulia’s prom. But just before being discharged from the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, Palucci suffered a stroke.

“It was hard because I wanted to see him, and I wanted him to see me,” Giulia said.

That’s when the CMC team sprang into action to make sure Palucci didn't miss another memorable moment with his daughter.

“I went over to the nurse’s station and asked if they could help me with this, and no one hesitated because everyone loves Frank,” CMC social worker Taylor Jackson said.

With the help of Palucci's nurses and doctors, Jackson brought prom ⁠— complete with signs, music and paper flower bouquets ⁠— to the hospital. All dolled up, Giulia stopped at the hospital before going to her high school's dance.

Palucci hugged his daughter in a moment he thought he was going to miss.

“As soon as I got to the door, I saw her,” Palucci said, crying. “And she looked beautiful."

“I was in awe and a bit scared for him, because of his heart, it was a lot to take in,” Palucci's wife, Michelle, said.

It certainly was a prom night they never expected, with a life lesson they’ll never forget.

“Just hold on to the people you love,” Giulia said.

“That’s correct,” her dad responded. “Don’t ever take anything for granted."

The Palucci’s want to send a heartfelt "thank you" to the team at Catholic Medical Center for the unexpected kindness.

And for Palucci, if all goes according to plan, he’s hoping to finally go home by next week.