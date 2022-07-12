Local

New Hampshire

NH Infant's Death Considered ‘Suspicious,' Police Say

The infant, who was just 15 days old, had been removed from his parents' home at an apartment in Hudson on June 22 and taken to a hospital in Massachusetts for treatment, where he died eight days later

By Marc Fortier

Hudson Police

The death of a newborn baby from Hudson, New Hampshire, is being investigated as suspicious, the attorney general's office announced Tuesday.

Hudson police said they were contacted by the state Division for Children, Youth and Families on June 22 about an infant who had been admitted to a hospital in Massachusetts the night before.

The infant, who was just 15 days old, had been removed from his parents' home at an apartment on Burns Hill Road in Hudson and taken to a hospital in Massachusetts for treatment, where he died eight days later.

The Massachusetts medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy on July 1. Those results are not expected for several months, authorities said.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said the parties involved in the incident have been identified, and there is no known danger to the public.

The circumstances of the child's death are being "actively investigated" as police await information on the cause and manner of death.

