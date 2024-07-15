NH man accused in I-93 hit-and-run arrested after Manchester standoff

Police in New Hampshire say a Manchester man fled after hitting a person on Interstate 93 Monday morning before being arrested at the end of an hourslong standoff at his apartment.

New Hampshire State Police responded around 7:15 a.m. to the hit-and-run crash on I-93 southbound in Londonderry. They found that an Acura ILX driven by 31-year-old Kyle Barka rear-ended a Volkswagen Tiguan.

Both vehicles pulled over, and the Tiguan's driver got out to exchange information when police say Barka hit the person and drove off.

The victim suffered minor injuries, state police said.

Officers with the Manchester Police Department responded to Barka's Manchester Street apartment shortly after 8:30 a.m. and found he had barricaded himself in his apartment.

Police say officers, including a SWAT team, negotiated with Barka for several hours trying to get him to surrender.

According to police, Barka hit a K-9 with a chair.

Shortly after noon, police say Barka tried to flee through a first-floor window. Police took him into custody with the help of the K-9.

Manchester police say Barka was arrested on an active warrant from state police on a felony second-degree assault charge for the Londonderry hit-and-run. In the city, he is facing charges of felony willful interference with police dogs and two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, police said.

The Manchester Police Department said Barka would be turned over to state police, but that he will be arraigned at Manchester District Court at a later time for charges related to the standoff.

It was not immediately clear if Barka had an attorney.

State police ask anyone with information to call 603-223-4381.