Animal cruelty

NH Man Accused of Starving Dog to Death Turns Himself In

Michael Jouvelakas, of Dover, was charged with two counts of cruelty to animals, Rochester police said

Rochester Police Department

Police say a New Hampshire man accused of starving a dog to death has turned himself in.

The Foster Daily Democrat reports Rochester police charged Michael Jouvelakas, 31, of Dover, with two counts of cruelty to animals.

Police Capt. Todd Pinkham says authorities searched Jouvelakas' home on Oct. 3 after receiving an anonymous tip that he had killed a 2-year-old pitbull named Mandy. Officers found Mandy's body wrapped in a blanket inside a trash bag on the bed of a pickup truck.

An investigation determined Mandy died from starvation.

Jouvelakas has been released on personal recognizance bail.

