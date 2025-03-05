NH man accused of threatening teens with gun and stun gun

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say a man is facing serious charges after threatening to shoot teenagers multiple times last month.

Scott White, a 34-year-old from Manchester, was initially arrested in the early morning hours of Feb. 21 on charges of loitering and prowling. He was found in a vehicle with two juveniles in the parking lot of Autofair Honda on Keller Street, police said.

White was arrested after police learned he did not work at the dealership and could not explain why he was there. They determined he had stopped another vehicle in the lot "and he was found to have a gun, badge, taser, and handcuffs with him," the Manchester Police Department wrote in a press release.

Hours after he was released on personal recognizance bail, at 7:30 a.m. the same day, White was accused of pointing a rifle at two teenagers as they waited for a school bus.

Investigators then learned of another incident on Feb. 5 in which White was accused of threatening teenagers with a gun and a stun gun, following them with his vehicle.

Police arrested White again on Friday, one week after the incidents at Autofair Honda and the school bus stop. He faces charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, criminal use of an electronic self-defense weapon and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for the Feb. 5 case, as well as two counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon for the encounter at the bus stop.

White is being held on preventative detention, police said.

The incidents remain under investigation, and police ask anyone with information to call 603-792-5560. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 603-624-4040.