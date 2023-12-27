NH man accused of using Snapchat in sexual assault on minor

Police have arrested a New Hampshire man accused of using social media to facilitate multiple sexual assaults on a person under 16.

State police say 27-year-old Eric Castine of Keene was arrested Wednesday after members of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a warrant.

Castine is facing a charge of felonious sexual assault. He is accused of using Snapchat in connection with "more than one alleged sexual assault" on a victim younger than 16.

State police say investigators believe Castine also "used Snapchat to communicate with and make in-person contact with other juveniles."

Police are asking anyone who has more information or is concerned their child may have been victimized to call 603-931-0660 or email Edward.J.Horton@dos.nh.gov.

Castine is due to be arraigned Thursday in Cheshire County Superior Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.