Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Londonderry

NH Man Accused of Possessing Child Sex Abuse Photos

The felony charges came after a months-long investigation

By Alec Greaney

Justin Xavier Gozza
Londonderry Police

A New Hampshire man is facing charges for possessing photos of child sex abuse, authorities said.

The months-long investigation, carried out by Londonderry police with help from the NH Internet Crimes Against Children (NH ICAC) Task Force, began back in 2020. Police were granted an arrest warrant this week, according to a statement released by the Londonderry department Saturday morning.

The warrant alleges 14 felony counts of Possession of Child Sex Abuse Images.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

quincy 1 hour ago

2-Alarm Fire in Quincy Destroys Home

COVID-19 2 hours ago

Dozens of Additional CVS Vaccine Sites to Open Appointments in Mass.

The 25-year-old man, Justin Xavier Gozza of Londonderry, turned himself into police Friday afternoon. He was booked and will be held until an arraignment Monday morning.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

LondonderryNew Hampshirechild sex abuse
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us