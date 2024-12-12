NH man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, leading police on high-speed chase

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and led police on a high-speed car chase through multiple towns on Wednesday afternoon.

Campton police said the incident began when one of their officers attempted to stop a red BMW on Route 49 around 3 p.m. for a motor vehicle violation. The driver refused to stop, fleeing at a high rate of speed and disregarding traffic control devices.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 93, at which point Campton police terminated their pursuit due to public safety being at risk because of the driver's reckless operation. The vehicle's description and last known direction of travel was then broadcast to police departments across the state.

About an hour later, Moultonborough police located the vehicle on Route 25 by Melcher & Prescott Insurance. The car was seen passing numerous other vehicles at a high rate of speed. Police tracked the vehicle to Old Mountain Road before losing sight of it. The car then continued into Tuftonboro and Ossipee, continuing to elude police.

The car eventually made it onto Roue 28 in Ossipee, where New Hampshire State Police were able to set up spike stips and deflate its two passenger side tires. Police then lost track of the vehicle again on Route 28 at the traffic circle in Ossipee.

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the area, and at 4:19 p.m., the vehicle was located behind a business off of Old Route 28 in Ossipee. Officers responded to the scene and found the vehicle behind the business. While checking the business, a Moultonborough police officer found the driver hiding inside and took him into custody without further incident.

The driver, identified by police as Jeremy Napoleone, 20, of Wakefield, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, operating after being certified as a habitual offender, disobeying an officer, reckless operation, yellow/solid line violation and driving an unregistered and uninspected vehicle.

Campton police also charged him with operating after being certified as a habitual offender, disobeying an officer, reckless conduct, three counts of reckless operation, illegal passing, driving an uninspected vehicle, failure to display plate and defective equipment as a result of the pursuit in their community, and additional charges are expected to be forthcoming.

Napoleone was taken to the Carroll County Jail, police said, where he was held pending his arraignment at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.