NH man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase through multiple communities

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit and then fleeing his vehicle on foot.

State police said the incident began around 11 p.m. Wednesday when they were notified that officers from Hillsboro, Henniker and Hopkinton's police departments were pursuing a vehicle on Route 202/9 after the driver refused to pull over for speeding.

Troopers responded to assist, as the suspect vehicle, a Toyota Tundra pickup truck, continued onto Route 77 in Weare, eastbound toward Dunbarton. As the pursuit reached the intersection of routes 77 and 13, a state police trooper was able to successfully deploy spike strips, which deflated one of the Toyota's tires. But the vehicle continued to flee despite haveing one tire deflated.

State police took over as the primary pursuing agency as the Toyota entered Bow and continued into Concord, back into Bow and onto Interstate 89 north. Just before reaching the Hopkinton town line, and officer from the Hillsboro Police Department successfully deployed spike strips again, deteriorating the vehicle's tires and bringing it to a full stop.

The driver then fled on foot into the woods, while a passenger in the Toyota was detained. A state police K9 was called in to help locate the driver, identified by police as 35-year-old Eric Dearborn, of Merrimack.

Based on their preliminary investigation, state police said it appears that Dearborn fled through the woods and was later picked up by an unknown person. Warrants for his arrest were issued on charges of disobeying an officer and reckless operation, and he was taken into custody by Concord police on Thursday morning after attempting to flee once again. He was charged on the issued warrants and for resisting arrest.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kelsey Scott at 603-223-4381 or Kelsey.P.Scott@dos.nh.gov.