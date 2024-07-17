NH man arrested following shooting outside Maine pizza shop

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a Maine pizza shop on Tuesday afternoon.

Maine State Police said they responded to the Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub on Maple Street in Cornish around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot in the parking lot.

The victim, 44-year-old Eric Letendre, of West Baldwin, had been shot twice, sustaining serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers at the scene provided medical aid, applying a tourniquet until emergency crews arrived. Letendre was then flown by medical helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Police said 40-year-old Sean Ambrose, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a firearm. He was taken to York County Jail. No bail or court details were immediately released.

Investigators said Letendre and Ambrose were known to each other.

The shooting investigation is ongoing.