NH Man Charged After 7-Year-Old Found Unconscious, Suffering From Serious Burns

A New Hampshire man is facing numerous charges after a 7-year-old boy was found unconscious and suffering from serious burns to his face and body on Tuesday.

Manchester police said they were called to an address on Eastern Avenue around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a child who had suffered "significant" burns and was not conscious or breathing. The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later moved to another hospital for more advanced care.

Aside from the burns, medical professionals said they found other injuries as well.

On Thursday, police arrested 25-year-old Murtadah Mohammad, who they said is known to the child. He is charged with one count of first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault, two counts of falsifying physical evidence and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

No bail or court details were released by police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can also be called in to the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.