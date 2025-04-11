NH man charged in violent Roxbury road rage attack

A New Hampshire man is accused in a violent road rage incident in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood in February that left the victim with broken bones in his face and a concussion.

Aaron Olsen, 36, of Manchester, faces charges of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (pavement) and disorderly conduct.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said in an incident captured on dash cam video, Olsen is seen punching the victim, taking him to the ground and holding him down as he continued the attack. It happened around 2:15 p.m. on February 5 at the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Hampden Street.

"Using the back of the sweatshirt to control the victim, Olsen uses a leg sweep motion to toss the victim to the ground. While holding the victim down to the pavement, Olsen strikes the victim six times. The victim’s head is seen striking the pavement multiple times," the DA wrote, describing the attack.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The 49-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. He had a concussion and six broken bones in his face, including two broken orbital bones and a fractured cheekbone.

Olsen initially told investigators that the victim got out of his car first and hit him, calling the attack self-defense. But investigators say the footage shows that Olsen was the aggressor and the victim did not get out of his car. Olsen is also seen leaving the scene before anyone tried to aid the victim. Olsen's vehicle is also spotted swerving around other cars and running a red light before getting on the highway.

The DA said Olsen also called Massachusetts State Police at 3:12 p.m. that day, asking if there had been any reported road rage incidents.

Olsen was ordered held on a $200 bail and scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on June 26.