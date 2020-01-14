NH Man Charged With Assaulting Corrections Officers

A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he assaulted two corrections officers over the weekend at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

Matthew Dionne, 34, was arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court for the alleged Jan. 11 assault. He was charged with two counts of assaults by prisoners.

An officer who was delivering meals was allegedly struck by Dionne multiple times. When another officer responded and ordered him to the floor, Dionne allegedly kicked him in the stomach, police said.

It's unclear when Dionne is due back in court.