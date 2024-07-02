NH man charged with child endangerment after 11-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

A New Hampshire man is facing child endangerment and drug charges after an 11-year-old in his care overdosed on fentanyl last week.

Nashua police said they arrested 31-year-old Tyler Greenhalgh, of Nashua, for felony possession of a controlled drug, subsequent offense, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. Bail was set at $2,500 and he was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Nashua District Court.

The arrest stemmed from an incident Thursday where police responded to a report of an unconscious 11-year-old who had overdosed on fentanyl. Ambulance personnel administered Narcan to reverse the effects of the drug. The child regained consciousness and was taken to a local hospital.

Nashua police detectives continued to investigate, and obtained evidence that the fentanyl belonged to Greenhalgh and that he had neglected his duty to care for the child. They obtained a warrant for his arrest and took him into custody the following day.