NH man charged with domestic violence following child abuse investigation

A Nashua, New Hampshire, man is facing charges of domestic violence after he was arrested Thursday, according to police.

The Nashua Police Department said they brought charges against Jason McCarthy, 43, while investigating several allegations of child abuse.

Police were made aware of the allegations in January and discovered that McCarthy allegedly assaulted a child close to him three different times over the course of December and January. He is also accused of witness tampering and resisting arrest.

He was being held without bail until his arraignment in Nashua on Friday afternoon.

The Nashua Police Department has asked anyone with relevant information for their investigation to call 603-589-1665.