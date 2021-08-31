NH Man Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Barriers With Baby in Back Seat

A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving and other charges after crashing his car into multiple concrete barriers on Interstate 93 on Tuesday morning with an 8-month-old baby riding in the back seat.

Nathan Rabbitt, 35, of Laconia, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child, operating after suspension and disobeying an officer.

A passenger in his car, Cassandra Thomas, 32, of Laconia, is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

State police said they received multiple reports at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday of a car driving erratically on I-93 north in the area of the Hooksett Toll Plaza. Several callers reported the vehicle crashed at least twice into the concrete barriers and into a guard rail before troopers were able to locate it near the Interstate 89 Junction.

As state troopers attempted to get behind the car, they said it crashed into another concrete barrier and then spun around 360 degrees. The driver was initially slow to pull over but troopers were ultimately able to stop the car in the parking lot of the Irvin gas station on Route 3A near the Concord/Bow town line.

Upon stopping the vehicle, trooper discovered an 8-month-old baby in the back seat. Thomas and the child were taken to Concord Hospital as a precaution and the baby was later released into the care of a family member.

Rabbitt was held at the Merrimack County Jail pending arraignment in Concord District Court on Wednesday.