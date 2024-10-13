NH man charged with DUI after rollover on Route 101

A New Hampshire man has been charged with driving under the influence following a rollover crash on Route 101 in Raymond, New Hampshire on Friday.

Police say 41-year-old James Miller, of Weare, was driving the pickup truck around 6:30p.m. when it veered off the road, entered the median, and rolled over between exits 4 and 3.

Miller, who was the only person in the truck, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Elliot Hospital for treatment. The impact of the crash separated the truck’s cab from the chassis, according to police.

The crash caused traffic delays for an hour and a half while crews removed the vehicle and debris.

Authorities are continuing the investigate the circumstances of the crash.