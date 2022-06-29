NH Man Charged With Hosting Underage Drinking Party for Over 100 People

A 20-year-old man from New Hampshire was charged with hosting an underage drinking party for more than 100 people this month, police said Wednesday.

Jacob Sacks was arrested Monday, according to the Hollis Police Department, over the party at his home on Jambard Road on the night of Sunday, June 19.

Officers were initially called to the home for an assault, and when they arrived, they found over 100 people at party hosted, which Hollis hosted, police said.

Many attendees were under 21 and had alcohol in their possession, according to police.

Sacks is facing a misdemeanor charge of facilitating a house party with underage alcohol or drugs. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who can speak to the charges.

Officials are still investigating the assault, the Hollis Police Department said. Anyone with information about it is urged to call them at 603-465-7637.