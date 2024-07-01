New Hampshire

NH man charged with sexually assaulting 5-year-old foster child in his care

Dana Lemieux, 64, is charged with two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault

By Marc Fortier

Manchester NH Police

A New Hampshire foster parent is charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy who was in his care, police said.

Manchester police said they received a report last month from a chlid who said that Dana Lemieux, who was his foster parent at the time, had sexually abused him when he was 5 years old and in his care. Police said they immediately began an investigation and found probable cause to issue a warrant for Lemieux's arrest charging him with two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Police did not say when the alleged abuse took place, or how old the child is now.

Lemieux, 64, turned himself in to Manchester police on Thursday. His bail was set at $2,500 cash.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said they are looking into whether there might be any additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Canada Stewart at 603-792-5493 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

