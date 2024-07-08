NH man charged with threatening to kill police, set off explosives on Fourth of July

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened to kill police officers in Nashua by shooting them, hitting them with his vehicle and throwing explosives at them.

Daniel Mercado, 24, of Nashua, was arrested Friday on two counts of criminal threatening, one count of false reports (explosives/bomb threats), one count of disobeying an officer and one count of reckless driving.

Nashua police said they received a report on Wednesday that Mercado was posting threats on social media saying he was going to kill Nashua police officers by shooting them, hitting them with his vehicle and throwing explosives at them while driving around in his car.

Police said they located Mercado and his car and tried to stop him, but he fled, leading police on a pursuit into Massachusetts where he was taken into custody.

At this point, police said they learned that Mercado had also made claims that he had placed timed explosives in Nashua and neighboring Merrimack set to go off on the Fourth of July. Nashua police detectives investigated and were able to confirm that the statements he had made about the explosives were not true.

Mercado was held on preventative detention and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Nashua District Court.