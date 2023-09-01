NH man charged with trying to steal vehicle with 5-year-old inside

A New Hampshire man is charged with stealing a vehicle that was left running with a 5-year-old inside earlier this week.

Robert Romano, 34, of Nashua, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, breach of bail and driving after revocation or suspension. He was held pending arraignment on Thursday. No details on his court hearing were immediately available.

Nashua police said they took a report on Wednesday of an attempted theft of a motor vehicle that had been left unattended and running at a downtown business. Romano allegedly entered the vehicle and tried to drive away. He was ultimately stopped by the owner of the vehicle and fled on foot. Police located him a short time later and he was arrested.

A police spokesman said the driver of the vehicle was dropping off a movie at a Red Box kiosk and her 5-year-old daughter was in the back seat at the time. The child was unharmed, and police said Romano was only in the vehicle for a few seconds.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.