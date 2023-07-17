NH man dead after camper fire in Maine, investigators say

A person found dead in a camper fire in Maine this weekend has been identified as a New Hampshire man.

The fire occurred Saturday morning on Bradley Lane in Mercer. The Maine Fire Marshal's Office responded around 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters found a man dead in the remains of a tow-behind camper.

After an autopsy was conducted Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the victim is believed to be, 64-year-old Wayne Bouchard of Deerfield, New Hampshire.

Bouchard, the camper's owner, was staying on property owned by his family, the fire marshal's office said.

DNA will be used to make an official identification, and the investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.