Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

NH man dead after car crashes into trees along I-89 in Warner

State police have identified the victim as 60-year-old Douglas E. Malone, of Windham, New Hampshire.

NewHampshireStatePolice
NECN

A man was killed Monday afternoon when his vehicle left the highway and struck trees along Interstate 89 in Warner, New Hampshire, state police announced.

Troopers responded just after noon to I-89 north in the area of mile marker 16.6 and found an Infiniti had crashed.

Investigators determined the car was traveling northbound when it left the roadway and entered the center median before crossing the wood line and striking trees.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was fatally injured. He has been identified as 60-year-old Douglas E. Malone, of Windham.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police did not say what they believe may have caused the collision.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Ryan St. Cyr at 603-223-8941 or Ryan.T.StCyr@dos.nh.gov.

State police were assisted on scene by Warner and Hopkinton police and fire departments, as well as the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshirewarner
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us