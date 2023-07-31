NH man dead after car crashes into trees along I-89 in Warner

A man was killed Monday afternoon when his vehicle left the highway and struck trees along Interstate 89 in Warner, New Hampshire, state police announced.

Troopers responded just after noon to I-89 north in the area of mile marker 16.6 and found an Infiniti had crashed.

Investigators determined the car was traveling northbound when it left the roadway and entered the center median before crossing the wood line and striking trees.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was fatally injured. He has been identified as 60-year-old Douglas E. Malone, of Windham.

Police did not say what they believe may have caused the collision.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Ryan St. Cyr at 603-223-8941 or Ryan.T.StCyr@dos.nh.gov.

State police were assisted on scene by Warner and Hopkinton police and fire departments, as well as the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.