New Hampshire

NH man dies after being pinned under dump truck

New Hampshire State Police say 53-year-old William Miners III of Madison died after a truck rolled backward onto him in Middleton

Generic New Hampshire State Police
New Hampshire State Police

Police in New Hampshire say a man was fatally pinned under a dump truck Friday afternoon in Middleton.

State troopers responded shortly after 2 p.m. to Access Road, where the man was stuck under the vehicle.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The man, identified as 53-year-old William Miners III of Madison, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck rolled backward onto Miners, state police said. It is believed to have been an accident, but police did not say whether a driver was involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to email New Hampshire State Police Trooper Matthew Bailey at Matthew.S.Bailey@dos.nh.gov.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us