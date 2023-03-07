Local

New Hampshire

NH Man Killed in House Fire in Surry, Authorities Say

The office of New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean Toomey says a fire early Tuesday morning in Surry left a resident dead; another resident and a firefighter were treated for smoke inhalation

A man has died after a fire broke out at his home early Tuesday morning in Surry, New Hampshire.

The office of New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said firefighters responded to the blaze on Webster Road shortly after 1 a.m.

One resident escaped the building, but another was found inside, unconscious and not breathing. That man, identified as 65-year-old Malcolm Franzen, was pronounced dead.

The surviving resident and a firefighter were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Both were later released.

The fire is believed to have been caused accidentally by a candle, Toomey's office said.

