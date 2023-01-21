Local

NH Man Facing DUI Charges After Driving Wrong Way on I-93

Jesse Grazewski, 32, of Londonderry, NH, was charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated and reckless operation.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

New Hampshire State Police

A New Hampshire man is facing several charges after he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel while driving erratically on the highway Saturday night.

Jesse Grazewski, 32, of Londonderry, has been charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated and reckless operation, according to New Hampshire State Police.

State police say they received reports of an erratic driver on Interstate 93 northbound in Bow just after 6 p.m. Callers told troopers that the vehicle appeared to be having severe lane control issues but took Exit 13 in Concord. Troopers searched the area but were unable to find the car.

Less than 25 minutes later, state police say more reports came in for the same vehicle driving erratically on I-93 northbound in Northfield.

Witnesses told police the driver almost rear-ended another vehicle and appeared to be having lane control issues.

State police say the vehicle then crashed into the guardrail at least four time on both sides of the highway, leaving significant debris in the roadway.

After this, the driver, later identified as Grazewski, began driving the wrong direction on I-93. State police say Grazewski was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes for a "short while" before coming to a stop, facing the wrong direction in the high-speed lane.

A photo shared by police on social media shows a car at a rest on the highway with significant front-end damage. The roads appear to be lightly dusted with snow following Friday's storm in New England.

This crash remains under investigation as well as any contributing factors. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Trooper Caleb Savard at (603)223-4107 or at Caleb.C.Savard@dos.nh.gov.

New HampshireNORTHFIELD
