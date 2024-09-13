NH man who pointed gun at police taken into custody after 15-hour standoff

A New Hampshire man who pointed a gun at police in Swanzey on Wednesday night was finally taken into custody on Thursday afternoon following a 15-hour standoff.

State police said they received a request for assistance from Swanzey police shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers were told that while investigating a disturbance at a home on South Road, a man pointed a gun at a Swanzey police officer and then refused to exit the residence.

Throughout the overnight hours, state police worked with Swanzey police in an effort to get the man to surrender.

Around 1 p.m. on Thursday, a state police K9 apprehended the man, who was then safely taken into custody. The man suffered minor injuries after being apprehended by the police dog and was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for treatment.

The man, identified by state police as 36-year-old Ian MacNeil, of Swanzey, has been charged with a felony count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

A section of South Road was closed during the incident and residents were asked to leave as a precaution.

No details were released on MacNeil's bail or when he is expected to appear in court.