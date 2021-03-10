NH Mother Fatally Pinned 2-Year-Old Behind Door and Shot Herself, Authorities Say

A New Hampshire woman pinned her 2-year-old son between the door and doorframe of his closet, leading to his death, before fatally shooting herself, investigators said after autopsies were conducted.

Twenty-five-year-old Mercedes Tremblay and her young son, Mason, were found dead in Manchester on Dec. 14. Wednesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office provided details about their deaths, deeming Mason's a homicide.

Police responded to a Bodwell Road apartment to find Mercedes Tremblay dead on her bed with a gunshot wound. Her son's body was found pinned behind the door of his closet, authorities said.

The door was blocked with furniture to prevent the child from fully opening it, according to investigators.

The cause of Mason Tremblay's death was determined to be compressional asphyxia. Malnutrition was a contributory cause of death, officials said.

"Based upon the information available at this time, it appears that Ms. Tremblay caused the death of Mason," the attorney general's office said in the release.

Authorities said more information will be released after the investigation is over.