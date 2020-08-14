Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

NH Notables Get Word Out for Absentee Voting

Filmmaker Ken Burns, comedian Seth Meyers, and Granite State Challenge host Jon Cannon were among those to put out messages.

By The Associated Press

Mail-in ballot

A group of New Hampshire notables has recorded public service announcements to get the word out to residents that they can vote absentee in the state primary and general election during the coronavirus pandemic.

Filmmaker Ken Burns, comedian Seth Meyers, and Granite State Challenge host Jon Cannon put out messages.

In another, Republican Judd Gregg, former U.S. senator and governor, and Democrat John Lynch, former governor team up to encourage people to vote.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Vermont 1 hour ago

Miami Businessman Pleads Guilty in Vermont Ski Fraud Case

Wayfair 2 hours ago

Boston-Based Wayfair Pulls Towel Depicting Deity After Hindus Object

The "NH Votes Safe" announcements emphasize that residents can visit the secretary of state office website at sos.nh.gov to learn about getting an absentee ballot or register by mail. They also can visit their town or city clerk website.

Click here to view the PSAs

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us