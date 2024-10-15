Man pleads guilty after bringing NH girl, 12, to his NY home for sex, feds say

A man has admitted he picked up a 12-year-old girl from her New Hampshire home and brought her to his home in New York, where he sexually assaulted her in 2022, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Blake Hall, 21, pleaded guilty to a charge of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Hampshire.

He and the girl had been corresponding through social media, and in July 2022, he traveled from New York to New Hampshire, then brought her back to his then-home, where the illegal sexual activity took place, prosecutors said. He also took sexually explicit images of the girl, before bringing her back home the next day.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Prosecutors didn't share where in New Hampshire the girl lived or in New York that Hall lived, or where he's since moved.

Hall is due to be sentenced Jan. 14. He faces up to 30 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine and at least five years of supervised release, prosecutors said.