NH Officer Hit by Another Police Cruiser Amid Slick Conditions

The crash remained under investigation Friday morning

By Matt Fortin

A police officer in Hollis, New Hampshire was hit Friday morning by another police cruiser that was sliding on the road due to the winter weather, according to a news release.

Hollis police responded at around 6:45 a.m. Friday to the area of Silver Lake Road near Federal Hill Road for a report of a vehicle going off the road because of the weather, the agency said.

The officer who got to the scene got out of his car and went to check on the driver. Within a few moments, another patrol car that was responding for traffic control began sliding, hitting the officer who was standing in the road.

The officer was thrown a short distance and hit the ground, police said.

He was checked out by the Hollis Fire Department and taken to a hospital in Nashua to be evaluated further. The officer was released at around 8:45 a.m., and did not have any serious injuries.

Weather conditions are believed to have contributed to the crash, which was under investigation Friday morning.

